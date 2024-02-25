Phyna: I’ve Not Been Lucky With Relationships

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija)Season 7 winner, Josephina Ijeoma Otabor, popularly known as Phyna, has revealed that she has not been lucky with relationships.

According to her, she hasn’t been able to replace her ex-boyfriend, Groovy, since their relationship hit the rocks after the BBNaija ‘Level Up’ show in 2022.

Speaking in a recent interview with Naija FM, Lagos, Phyna said she has been single since then but not celibate, explaining that she usually calls some men whenever she has a sexual urge.

Phyna said: “Since I broke up with Groovy, I haven’t dated anyone.”

Asked how she handles sexual urges as a single lady, Phyna said; “I don’t do toys. I dey vibe once once. I get guys for my phone wey I fit just call whenever I’m honey.

“Besides, I’m working, I rarely have time. So, whenever I’m free, I will just call someone and they will just show up.

“The point is to live a man’s life. That was why I said I wished I were a man. And I don’t have time to listen to gossip.”

Phyna continued: “I have not been lucky with relationships. I always want to invest in my relationships, unfortunately, the men I always end up with, there are always issues.

“For instance, in my previous relationship, my partner was a Muslim. It was because of religious differences that we separated.

“In fact, it was on social media that I saw his pictures with another lady. So, I’ve not really been lucky with relationships. I have gone through hell.”