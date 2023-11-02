Phyna Insists Every Woman Have Had Abortion

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) ‘Level Up,’ winner, Phyna has insisted that every woman in the world has at one point undergone an abortion even if it’s simply by taking a ‘morning-after pill’.

Justifying her claims, she used her personal experience as an example of how she had an abortion at a young age.

This coming days after the backlash that trailed her interview with media personality, Chude Jideonwo, where she confidently stated that every woman has experienced one or two abortions.

Speaking in an interactive session via her social media page, a fan confronted the reality star about how she generalized her statement about abortion to every female folk, she said only virgins are safe hypocrites.

Fan said, “Did you think before saying there is no woman who has not had an abortion,”

Phyna replied while asserting that except for virgins, no woman has avoided having an abortion.

She added that using a morning-after pill after having sexual intercourse constitutes abortion.

She, however, called on those calling her critics as hypocrites while urging them to keep objections coming.

In her words, “Only virgins are safe hypocrites. As long as you are having s3x as a woman. If you drink Postinor that’s abortion.

“If you drink becharm ampilox and warm water, that’s abortion. Keep crying for all I care.”