Phyna: I Spend Most Of My Times Alone, I Don’t Have Friends

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 7 winner, Ijeoma Josephina Otabor, better known as Phyna has opened up about her relationships and social media presence in an exclusive interview.

Speaking on the programme, Phyna highlighted a disparity between her social media persona and her real-life connections, revealing that despite her lively presence online, she doesn’t actually have many friends in reality.

She further explained that “I’m always lively on social media, but off-camera, I spend most of my time alone. I don’t have friends.”

She admitted that while she did have friends before, some distanced themselves after her time on the show, while others had expectations that she couldn’t meet.

She added, “Before entering the show, I didn’t have many friends either. Now, I find myself mostly alone.”

In the video, Phyna further discussed her personal life and family. However, supporters and fans have taken to the comments section to share similar experiences regarding friendships and privacy.

@afia__agyeiwaa: “Having too many friends is wahala on Its own.”

@Karoluchi1: “Awww Phyna is so many of us oo… Even those that think they’ve many friends are mostly alone innit.”

@JiEun_omma: “Having too many friends isn’t good either. Speaking from personal experience, I’d advise she gets on some of these chat sites and make pen friends from all walks of life, not just Nigerians, sometimes they actually make the best and most attentive friends.”

@LoriderJones: “I have no friends no boyfriends, my life is so weird and no one even calls me except my family, but am so happy that way.”

@cynthiajosh701: “I don’t have friends either. More friends more problems.”

