Phyna: I Cannot Marry A Single Father

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality TV star, Phyna has revealed why she is afraid to date a single father.

According to the 30-year-old BBNaija ‘Level Up’ winner, due to the difficulties connected with dealing with the child’s mother, she wouldn’t want to experience it.

Speaking in the recent episode of her podcast, Spill With Phyna, with colleague, Tacha, she maintained that she would only contemplate a relationship with a single father if his child’s mother is married to someone else.

She voiced concerns about potential “baby mama drama,” emphasizing the complications that could occur, particularly if the child’s mother remained actively involved in the man’s life.

She also made emphasis on cases she has seen, like the baby’s mother causing drama and problems for the man.

She said: She said: “I am not sure I can date a guy that has a child. I’ve met two guys who have children, these are my friends and I’ve seen the drama around it. I’ve seen situations where the baby mama will come and be like ‘who are you now leaving me for?

The stress is more than when a girl has a child and it’s more chaotic with guys. Even if the men don’t like you, even if they don’t want to settle down with you, the baby mama just doesn’t want them to move on.”