Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 7 winner, Ijeoma Josephine Otabor, better known as Phyna has said she is open to reconciling with Afrobeats singer, Davido, two years after their public disagreement on social media.

The actress, however, insisted that she needs a clearer understanding of what led to the fallout before offering an apology.

New Telegraph recalls Phyna and Davido dated back to October 2023, when Davido reacted to a post on social media that referred to Phyna’s supporters in unflattering terms.

Phyna questioned the singer’s action at the time, which sparked an online exchange between both camps.

The situation escalated further after Davido suggested he did not know who Phyna was, a comment that drew widespread attention and criticism.

Speaking recently during a Twitch livestream, the former Big Brother Naija winner revealed that she is willing to apologise publicly and mend fences with the music star.

However, she stressed that hearing Davido’s side of the story is important to her before taking that step.

According to Phyna, understanding whether the controversial “like” was intentional or a mistake would help clear lingering misunderstandings.

She explained that an honest conversation would allow both of them to address the issue properly and move on.

She added that if given the chance to have a live discussion with Davido, she would embrace it, noting that she respects his status in the industry and believes dialogue is the best way to resolve their differences.