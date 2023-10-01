Phyna Exposes More About Her Family

Following the news making the rounds about BBNiaja Season 7 winner, Phyna ghosting her family after she won the reality TV show in 2022, the reality star has taken to her social media page to drag her family.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Phyna’s father, Mr Otabor in a recent interview revealed how he has never seen his daughter since she won the BBNaija prize.

Speaking on his father’s revelation, Phyna recounted how she had to beg for parental love while growing up as a girl child.

Phyna who claimed she had been deeply heartbroken by his father’s recent allegation of disappearing into the tin air after winning the N100 million grand price of the BBNaija show has finally come hard on her family as she exposes how they have treated her badly growing up.

According to her, it has always been said of her that she’s not her father’s daughter. Phyna mentioned she lacked parental love and was made to beg to feel loved by her parents. She said: “Growing up I always hear you are not my daughter. you are not my daughter…. “Yet I would beg for parental love….. the truth is I have always begged people to love me Today I have finally accepted it……… “NO wonder I for say…. guess “no an ORPHAN”