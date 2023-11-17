Phyna Drags Blessing CEO Over Comment About Benin Women

Popular Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 7 winner, Otabor Josephina, better known as Phyna has dragged controversial therapist, Blessing CEO over a comment she made about Benin women.

According to Blessing CEO, Most mothers in Benin are irresponsible and only care about making their daughters sell their bodies for money.

Meanwhile, Phyna who hails from Edo took to her comment section to react to her comment as she dragged the relationship therapist for tagging all Benin mothers as irresponsible.

She, however, warned her to be careful of what she uses to chase her clout.

She wrote: “Blessingceo I nor say make you nor talk oh or chase your clout as usual but I take God beg nor think say you get gbana for head con carry am play come Benin people side…..

“How you go open your yeye mouth say all women for Benin na Ashawo!!!!!!!! Say no responsible mama, Omo e be like say you don match line o where you think say your madness stop na there another person own start…

“Abi you smoke wrong blunt? Wetin dy work you”

