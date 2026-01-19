Phyna Dismisses Claims Of Unpaid N100m BBNaija Winnings

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season 7 winner Josephina Otabor, popularly known as Phyna, has denied reports suggesting she claimed not to have received her N100 million grand prize from the reality TV show.

Addressing the issue during a livestream on Twitch, Phyna clarified that a video currently circulating online was misleading and edited to distort what she actually said.

She explained that her comments were taken from a longer discussion and wrongly presented as an allegation against the show’s organisers.

According to the reality TV star, she was responding to critics who questioned how she managed her prize money, not suggesting that the funds were withheld.

She stressed that she never claimed she had yet to receive her winnings.

Phyna expressed frustration over the repeated editing of her videos and warned content creators and bloggers to stop misrepresenting her statements.

She added that she would consider taking legal action if such edits continue to create unnecessary controversy.

She also revealed that she had to explain the situation to the organisers of the show, urging them to watch the complete Twitch video to understand the context of her remarks.

The debate resurfaced partly because Phyna had previously raised concerns in 2024 over delayed prize payments, a development that fueled renewed speculation online.

However, the organisers of Big Brother Naija, MultiChoice, have consistently stated that all financial obligations to winners have been fully met.

Phyna’s clarification has since eased tensions, with many fans calling for greater responsibility in how online content is edited and shared.