Phyna Disappeared After Winning BBNaija ₦100m – Father

The winner of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) “Level up” season 7, Ijeoma Josephina Otabor better known as Phyna’s father, Mr Felix Otabor has revealed how his daughter disappeared after her winning the 100million grand prize.

It would be recalled that Phyna’s family visited the venue of the BBNaija reality TV show during the 2022 ‘Level Up’ grand finale when their daughter, Phyna, was announced as the winner of the season.

But speaking in a recent interview, Phyna’s father claimed that he hadn’t seen Phyna since she won the grand prize.

His statement said, “I haven’t seen Phyna, my daughter, since she won BBNaija ‘Level Up’ edition last year. She hasn’t returned home since then. I don’t know why?”

“I am a professional hearse driver, and when she won the reality TV show, she asked me to do away with all my old cars, promising to change my life.”

“But since then, I haven’t seen her. And I don’t have a car anymore. Once in a while, the Vice-Chairman of our association will allow me to drive his car.”

“I sold all my four cars because, at the time, my daughter won the show. I thought that God had finally answered our prayers. I called her on the telephone, and she said God has blessed us.”

“She asked me to do away with all my old cars, or she would give them out to someone, any day she returned. So, instead of allowing her to give my cars to scavengers, I decided to sell them as scraps and used the proceeds to renovate my house.”

“And that was the beginning of my suffering. I stopped doing my business because I had no car again. And my neighbours thought I was either stingy or pretending as if my daughter had just won a N100 million grand prize.”

“I was the Vice-Chairman of our association, but when I couldn’t show up at our station for some time, they replaced me with another person.

“From that moment, things started getting tough for me. I am even looking for somebody who will give me a car on hire purchase. I need help; it has come to that point. I don’t want to die in silence.”

“I only see her on Facebook or Instagram whenever she shares new photos on these platforms,”