Phyna, Danny Young Ignite Dating Speculations

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season 7 winner, Phyna and Afrobeats veteran singer, Danny Young have sparked dating rumors after both celebrities were spotted together attending a church service on Sunday.

The video of both stars together has continued making rounds on social media due to the unexpected sighting igniting widespread curiosity about the nature of their relationship.

The video post which became a trend on X (formerly Twitter) has become a topic as social media users continue to air their opinions

An X user, napuoithoughts, wrote “Maybe na him give am belle wey she… I didn’t say anything. Are they in love?

Another user, adoptedson, commented “Make Una leave Danny young coz the fact that they are standing together doesn’t mean they came together.”

Trolling Danny young, an X user wrote “Understanding boyfriend Dey try.”

“Girls wey don do abortion taya go finally return to the church to form good girl. Las las one innocent guy go wife am thinking to say he don jam God-fearing woman,” Daddy Wa tweeted.

However, both Phyna and Danny Young have yet to confirm or deny the rumours about their alleged romantic relationship.

In similar vein, Danny Young also made a comeback to the music scene with a new song titled “Afro Ridddim”