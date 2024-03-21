Phyna, Daniel Regha Fights Dirty Over Podcast On Edo Men

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 7 winner, Josephina Otabor, better known as Phyna Unusual has taken to her social media page to trade words with controversial social media critic, Daniel Regha over her recent podcast about Edo men.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that in her recent podcast, Spill With Phyna, the reality TV star discussed how Edo men often waste women’s time before marriage, citing her own experience of dating an Edo man for 12 years without any progress.

Reacting to her claims about Edo men, Daniel Regha took to his X page to criticize Phyna, stating that she lacks intelligence and often disrespects Edo men.

He also accused her of lying about her age which she claimed to be 26, saying she must have been dating from age 14.

He wrote, “Phyna is 26 years old according to her BBN & Wikipedia age, but she claims to have dated a man for “12 years”. So she started dating at the age of 14?

“Again, using her p¤¤r decision to disrespect Edo State men in general is wrong. She’s always sounding very un!intelligent,”

Responding to the criticism, Phyna swiftly addressed Daniel Regha’s comments, stating that they are both in the same situation and calling him a hypocrite.

She said; “Daniel no difference between me and you if we say make we check am well….And if the gullible Nigerians will agree na the same rope tie us, so you either seat this one out or you go to YouTube to watch the full podcast, don’t be a hypocrite,”