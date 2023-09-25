Phyna, Chichi Fight Dirty On Social Media

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 7 housemates, Phyna and Chichi have once again engaged in a fight online as they drag each other in public.

The two reality stars who were once friends on the BBNaija ‘Level Up’ edition have always been at loggerheads since leaving the house.

However, in a new update, it could be seen as the duo once again dig up their beef while shading and airing each other’s dirty past on Twitter.

In a tweet on Chichi’s page, she shamed and blasted Phyna by bringing up her past about how she once aborted a child.

She wrote …“Little miss abO.rtiOn.ist! YOU’re just a Mêntally Dêrânged Pestilential Dingbât!

“I can’t take anybody who uses emojis in place of quotation marks seriously!

“I’m glad you’re passionate about something. Pity it’s just Trolling. Bold of you to come for my unborn kids when you have donated yours to gútters. PIG ”

Phyna equally slammed her by age-shaming, stating how Chichi had done BBL surgery and about her past career as a stripper.

Phyna wrote …“Mama 33years rest, Na tattoo wan com make you start today again

“With the cashew water wey, u take draw nonsense for the body. Since na so my people I can’t wait to get pregnant and have a bb Maybe this will make you agree you have a child (na cuz of you I born)…

“Even the day I post bikini pictures make you nor go say I want Stripper

“Trying so hard to raise a non-existing career.”

