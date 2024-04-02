Phyna Calls Out BBNaija Over Unpaid Prize Money

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season 7 winner, Ijeoma Josephina Otabor, popularly known as Phyna has called out the organisers of the reality TV show for failing to give her all the prizes and money she won on the show as they’re set to commence a new season.

The reality star who took to her X page to call out the reality show said they’re about to commence a new season but she still hasn’t seen all her prizes and money despite the fact that hers was season 7 and they’re about to commence season 9.

She further stated that she would keep mute on the matter so they don't criticise her for being ungrateful.

She wrote; "New show. Winner of season 7 nor see all her prizes and money. "Well, lemme mind my business before them go talk say I don go bite their hand…. It is well☹️ ☹️" See reactions that followed; @edum_in said: "If some of the brands are owing you, call them out not Big Brother" @Heropenny said: "But you don see pass the money already. They decided not to give you fish but show you how to catch fish with the platform" @call_mhi_henry said: "@unusualphyna I can never troll you, but it's not everything that you will post online

remember bbnaija gave you a lifetime opportunity so you should at least appreciate

I know this tweet na just cruise but we moveeeee" @iamdistrict411 said: "So that big check was fake till now?"