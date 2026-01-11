Phyna: BBNaija Has Lost Credibility

Josephina ‘Phyna’ Otabor, winner of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season seven, has expressed concerns about the sustainability of fame for contestants after the reality show ends.

In a video shared on Twitch, Phyna argued that the reality TV show no longer offers the career longevity it once promised.

“The steeze that housemates has been getting on the show, they are no longer getting it again” she said in pidgin English.

The reality star also elaborated on the issue facing former contestants: the migration of a finite fanbase.

According to Phyna, many ex-housemates who rely on that initial fan support discover it is insufficient to sustain a long-term career. “Because na the same fanbase dey move from one fanbase to another fanbase.

No new people. Nothing new. It’s just the same people. No permanent fanbase except if the person genuinely loves you,” she added.

The 28-year-old reality star argued that the show’s influence has significantly diminished compared to previous years. She highlighted a noticeable drop in how ex-housemates are perceived by the public and, crucially, by brands.

“Because now when you tell someone that you just got back from Big Brother Naija, the way they rate people in this category has dropped. No brands dey use Big Brother in form of Influencers,” Phyna continued.

“Even if they pick you, they no go renew you because the next set don come out. You need to be really hardcore to hold it down”.