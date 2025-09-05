PHSAI Demands Urgent Action After Tragic Death Of Young Doctor

The Public Health Sustainable Advocacy Initiative (PHSAI) has raised a red flag over Nigeria’s collapsing health sector, following the avoidable death of Dr. Oluwafemi Rotifa, a young resident doctor at the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital (RSUTH).

To this end, PHSAI has called for an emergency recruitment drive across the health sector, with strong incentives to keep doctors in the country.

This includes better pay, housing, hazard allowances, expanded medical school intake, faster licensing for new graduates, and structured programmes to attract diaspora doctors. PHSAI also called for stronger task-sharing policies to empower nurses and allied health workers.

Also, the organisation has urged governments to legally enforce maximum working hours and mandatory rest breaks. No doctor should be forced into the type of 72-hour marathon shift that killed Dr. Rotifa.

In addition, PHSAI called for improved pay, welfare packages, and comprehensive health insurance for all healthcare workers to match the risks they bear daily.

In addition, PHSAI suggested the provision of immediate relief packages and long-term support for the families of doctors who die in service, starting with Dr. Rotifa’s family.

Furthermore, it stated that investment in functional equipment, emergency resources, safe hospital infrastructure, and proper maintenance culture would prevent tragedies like the Lagos elevator accident.

Dr. Rotifa, a bright talent licensed by the UK’s General Medical Council and former President of the Port Harcourt University Medical Students’ Association, collapsed and died after an inhumane 72-hour shift. Alone in the Emergency Room, without support, his death has become a symbol of a system that demands sacrifice but offers no protection.

“This was a death on duty,” lamented Dr. Tope Osundara, President of the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD). Vice President of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Dr. Benjamin Olowojebutu, added: “The workload is enormous for the few doctors remaining. This is heartbreaking and unacceptable.”

Urgency of PHSAI’s demands: Nigeria is now in the throes of a healthcare emergency. With a staggering doctor-to-patient ratio of 1:10,000—far worse than the World Health Organisation’s recommendation of 1:600—doctors are collapsing under impossible workloads.

Chronic understaffing, poor working conditions, and mass migration of medical professionals (“japa syndrome”) are stretching the system beyond breaking point.

Dr. Rotifa’s death is not an isolated tragedy but part of a grim trend. In December 2022, Dr. Ahmed Isaiah collapsed mid-surgery in Nasarawa. In August 2023, young doctor Vwaere Diaso died in a faulty elevator at Lagos Island General Hospital. That same year, Dr. Okeoghene Edigba collapsed after four consecutive surgeries in Benin. These are not accidents—they are symptoms of systemic neglect.

“The loss of Dr. Rotifa is a national wake-up call,” declared PHSAI Chairman, Barrister Ayo Adebusoye. “Nigeria’s health system is on the brink of collapse. We cannot continue to sacrifice doctors on the altar of neglect. The Federal, State, and Local Governments must act immediately to protect the lives of health workers and patients alike.”

To halt further collapse, PHSAI has outlined bold, immediate reforms: Nigeria is losing its best and brightest doctors to death, despair, or migration. Those who remain are buckling under impossible strain. Without urgent intervention, PHSAI warns, more doctors will die in the line of duty, and countless patients will be left without care.

“The time for reform is now,” Adebusoye stressed. “Every delay costs lives—both of doctors and the patients they serve.”

PHSAI said it stands ready to collaborate with government, professional associations, and civil society to rebuild Nigeria’s broken health system into one that is sustainable, resilient, and safe for both health workers and patients.

For Dr. Rotifa, reform comes too late. But PHSAI insists his death must not be in vain—it must be the turning point that forces Nigeria to finally act.