PHS Partners Police, NPA To Sensitise Port Users

Share

The Port Health Service (PHS) yesterday partnered Nigeria Police, Nigeria Port Authority (NPA) and Apapa Local Government to sensitise port users on benefit of cleaning environment.

The Officer in Charge, PHS, NPA Apapa, Lagos, Mr Adeniyi Ogungbayi, said the exercise was to call users of port on their responsibility to keep their environment clean.

According to him, if you drive all around Apapa, you will see the rate the Streets are littered with dirt and this is unacceptable. He said: “The government places a big responsibility on port health services to play a key role in the sanitation of the environment and the maintenance of the port.

“That responsibility before now was failing and we want to take it up so we are starting today to declare a war against improper sanitation.

“Beginning from today, Nov.7, we are going to sustain it as a weekly activity within the hours of 8am and 10am we will all be out cleaning and clearing the streets of Apapa.”

Share

Please follow and like us: