PHRC Products: We’re Yet To Review Prices – NNPC Ltd

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) has said it has not reviewed its prices.

It explained this in a statement issued by Chief Corporate Communications Officer NNPC Ltd, Olufemi Soneye, on Friday.

In a statement titled: “Announcement on Pricing of PHRC Products,” Soneye said: “The Port Harcourt Refining Company (PHRC) has not yet commenced bulk sales or opened its purchase portal, as essential processes are still being finalized.

“Currently, the products we are selling originate from the Dangote Refinery and include applicable NMDPRA fees. Products from PHRC are exclusively for our retail stores at this stage. Our pricing is reviewed and adjusted periodically as necessary to reflect operational realities.

“We advise the public to disregard any misleading information regarding pricing. Official announcements will be made if and when price reviews occur. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation.”

