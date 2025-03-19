New Telegraph

March 19, 2025
PHRC Fully Operational, Producing Refined Products – NNPCL

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) on Wednesday reassured Nigerians that the Port Harcourt Refining Company (PHRC) remains fully operational and continues to produce refined petroleum products despite a minor incident at a section of the refinery.

This was disclosed in a statement by NNPC Ltd’s Chief Corporate Communications Officer, Olufemi O. Soneye.

“NNPC Ltd wishes to clarify that despite a minor incident at a section of the Port Harcourt Refining Company (PHRC) earlier today, the plant remains operational and continues to produce on-spec refined petroleum products,” the statement read.

Soneye further assured the public that there is no cause for concern, emphasizing that all sections of the recently rehabilitated refinery are fully functional.

 

