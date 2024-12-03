PHRC: Battling Optimism, Scepticism On Rehabilitation

Share

Industry stakeholders and other Nigerians were surprisingly greeted with a pleasant ceremony of the resumption of operation by the PHRC, even though it was lated contested by experts that the loaded product was actually “dead stock,” just as the facility was said to have halted loading after a few days.

Nigeria had spent billions of naira in turnaround maintenance of the nation’s refineries that had been comatose for many years without any tangible results.

Spendings

The House of Representatives Ad Hoc Committee on the State of Refineries in Nigeria had said the Federal Government spent a total sum of N11 trillion from 2010 to May, 2023.

Miffed by the colossal spending without positive results, a group of Nigerians in the Diaspora, Global President of Nigerians in Diaspora Movement (NDM), in a statement on November 25, 2024 alleged that N17 trillion had been spent on turnaround maintenance to rehabilitate the Port Harcourt, Warri and Kaduna refineries between 2002 and 2022.

The President of the group, Dr. Donald Illiya, signed the statement. He said: “From when Group Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, Mele Kyari, assumed office in July 2019, the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari approved $1.5 billion for the rehabilitation of the Kaduna, Port Harcourt, and Warri refineries.

Another N54.66 billion was spent on refinery rehabilitation from January to June 2022. “More funds have disappeared such that additional monies have been spent even under the current government, bringing the total expenditure on refinery repairs to approximately N17 trillion on turnaround maintenance of the nation’s three refineries between 2002 and 2022.

“The only output Nigerians have had from this huge expenditure are the ever-changing delivery dates for the refineries to resume operation.

In November 2023 a December 2023 target date was announced for Port Harcourt Refinery, and by December of that year, March 2024 was announced as a new date only for this to be altered at least three other times.”

It was, therefore, a great joy for Nigerians and, of course, the NNPC Ltd and FG when on November 26, 2024, NNPC Ltd and the Presidency announced that 60,000 barrel capacity of a section of the PHRC had resumed operations.

The refinery complex consists of two operational units. The older plant commissioned in 1965 has a capacity of 60,000 barrels per day. At the time of its construction. The refinery was built at a cost of around £12 million, which is approximately $17 million.

The second plant established in 1989 has 150,000 barrels per day capacity, making a combined installed capacity of 210,000 barrels per day. The second plant at the Port Harcourt Refinery, was built at a cost of approximately $1.3 billion.

The Port Harcourt Refinery located at Alesa Eleme, Rivers State, underwent rehabilitation and modernisation after the federal government, under former President Muhammadu Buhari, had in March 2021 secured a $1.5 billion loan to rehabilitate the facility.

The contract was by awarded by the then Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to an Italian firm, Tecnimont S.P.A, a subsidiary of Maire Tecnimont Group.

Chief Corporate Communications Officer, NNPC Ltd, Olufemi Soneye, in a statement titled: NNPC Ltd delivers Port Harcourt Refinery…As Plant Begins Truck-out of Products,’ explained that the first trucks of petroleum products were lifted from the facility under the supervision of the Group Chief Executive Officer, NNPC Ltd, Mallam Mele Kyari, who, he said, toured the facility on Monday night.

Soneye said: “The NNPC Ltd has fulfilled its pledge of re-streaming the Port Harcourt Refining Company (PHRC), signaling the commencement of crude oil processing from the plant and delivery of petroleum products into the market.

“On Tuesday (November 26), trucks began loading petroleum products which include Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) or petrol, Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) or diesel and Household Kerosene (HHK) or Kerosene, while other product slates will be dispatched as well.

“The PHRC rehabilitation project, is an Engineering, Procurement, Construction, Installation & Commissioning (EPCIC) project that is aimed at restoring the refinery to full functionality and renewal. It has achieved over 16 million manhours with zero Loss Time Injury (LTI).”

N17 trillion was spent on TAM to rehabilitate Port Harcourt, Warri and Kaduna refineries between 2002 and 2022.

Kyari described the commencement of the loadout activities as a monumental achievement for Nigeria which, he said, signified a new era of energy independence and economic growth for the country.

The Chief Executive of the Nigerian Midstream & Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Mr. Farouk Ahmed, congratulated the NNPC Ltd for the milestone and assured of his agency’s continued support towards the completion of rehabilitation work at the other refineries.

Aside from the two refineries in PHRC, which are Federal Government owned, there are also two other FG’s owned Warri and Kaduna refineries. Warri Refinery was commissioned in 1978 and is located in Warri, Delta State.

It has an initial capacity of 100,000 barrels per day (bpd) but later increased to 125,000 bpd capacity, after a major turnaround maintenance in 2010. The Federal Executive Council in 2021 approved $897 million for the rehabilitation of the refinery.

Kaduna Refinery was commissioned in 1980 and is located in Kaduna, Kaduna State with 110,000 barrels per day (bpd) capacity. The FEC in 2021 approved $741 million for its rehabilitation.

The contract was awarded to Daewoo Engineering & Construction by the NNPC Ltd. There is also the 650,000bpd capacity Dangote Refinery at Free Zone, Lekki, Lagos that is worth about $20 billion.

It was commissioned in May 2023, started oil refining in late December 2023, while its products dispensing to local and international markets took off in May 2024.

Othere are Edo Refinery and PetroChemical Company, which operates in two phases with capacities of 1,000 BPSD and 5,000 BPSD and has been commissioned and is fully operational and Duport Midstream, located in Edo State, and is a 2,500- bpd refinery that was completed in 2022 and started production in 2023.

There is also Walter Smith refinery which is a 5,000-bpd oil refinery located in Imo State. It started operations in 2020, with plans to expand its capacity to 50,000 bpd in the coming years.

Another refinery is OPAC Refinery in Delta State which is 10,000-bpd modular refinery in Kwale, Delta State that was completed in 2021. Niger Delta Petroleum Refinery (Aradel) is another refinery whose initial 1,000 bbls/day AGO topping plant was commissioned in 2010.

Currently, the 3-train, 11,000 bbls/ day modular refinery produces Dual Purpose Kerosene, Marine Diesel Oil, Automotive Gas Oil, Naphtha and High-Pour Fuel Oil.

Warri Refinery and Petrochemical Company (WRPC), a 125,000-bpd capacity built and commissioned in 1978 at a cost of around $478 million. In 2021, the Federal Government awarded the contract for the repair of the decrepit refinery to Saipem SPA at a cost of $897 million.

This is a 650,000-bpd refinery located in Lekki, Lagos state. The refinery cost around $19 billion.

Reactivating others

Despite the controversy surrounding the PHRC rehabilitation, an obviously excited President Bola Tinubu in a statement by his Special Adviser, (Information & Strategy), Bayo Onanuga, extended his heartfelt congratulations to the NNPC Ltd on the feat.

The President also urged NNPC Ltd to expedite the scheduled reactivation of both the second Port Harcourt refinery, Warri and Kaduna refineries.

He said: “These efforts will significantly enhance domestic production capacity alongside the contributions of privately-owned refineries and make our country a major energy hub, with the gas sector also enjoying unprecedented attention by the administration.”

But later reports quoting an official, who pleaded anonymity, claimed that the loaded trucks contained “dead stock.” – He said: “Before the refinery was shut down between 2015/2016, we had dead stock left in the tank, including some Premium Motor Spirit (petrol) DPK (kerosene), and Automated Gas Oil (diesel).

“So, these products were in large quantities in stores in those tanks. During the rehabilitation of the Port Harcourt Refinery, Old Area 5, those products were evacuated from the tanks for storage.”

He alleged that the large quantity of refined petrol was “off-spec,” and needed separation from water to obtain the main product in preferred colours.

He said: “But for DPK, it is in large quantities but they have not pushed it from the tank where it was kept after being refined ready for commercial purposes.

“So, the product that was loaded was dead stock, that is the old product that was in the system. Yet another report surfaced that the refinery had halted operations and that the loading bay was empty a few days after the funfare.

Secretary, Alesa Stakeholders (PH refinery Host Community) Mr. Timothy Mgbere gave a different claim of the position at the refinery. He said: “It was just a mere show that we had on Tuesday at Port Harcourt depot.

A mere show in the sense that the Area 5 Old refinery is merely on skeletal operation. Some units were recently brought up and are running. Not the entire nit of the old refinery is functional as I speak. I will give them the credit that they have started something but not producing 1.4mbpd.

“Let it be on record that it was only six trucks. They were using them to calibrate the new loading gantry but it is not a new refined product from the old refinery. If we are celebrating that old PH refinery is functioning, how come they loaded only four trucks of product, the whole day from 7am to about 8pm.

“How can you have a truck under a bay for more than six hours under an automated system? Back in the years when we had a manual loading system, it did not take 45 minutes for 133,000 litres of trucks to be fully loaded.

Manual system loads a truck for about 45 minutes so it is fully automated and fully rehabilitated. Who are we deceiving?”

NNPC ‘s reaction

In a statement by Soneye, the NNPC Ltd said: “The attention of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) has been drawn to a video clip of one (name withheld), a self-acclaimed “community person” who alleged that the much publicised restreaming of the Port Harcourt and truck-out of Premium Motor Spirit (petrol) which held earlier in the week were all false.”

He noted that Mgbere claimed that the Old Port Harcourt Refinery was only operating skeletally and was not processing petrol and that his proof was that the PMS truck-out was done at the gantry of the New Port Harcourt Refinery as against the gantry of the Old Port Harcourt Refinery.

According to him, this betrays Mgbere’s scant knowledge of the operations of the refinery. Soneye said: “The old and new Port Harcourt Refineries have since been integrated with one single terminal for products load-out.

They share common utilities like power and storage tanks. This means that storage tanks and loading gantry which he claimed belongs to the new Port-Harcourt refinery can also receive products from the Old Port Harcourt Refinery.

“There are a number of other wild claims made by the man, one of which was that the refinery was producing 1.4million barrels per day. The nameplate capacity of the refinery is 60,000barrels of oil per day.

It is currently producing at 90 per cent throughput which translates to StraightRun Gasoline (Naptha) blended into 1.4million litres of PMS, aside other products like diesel and kerosene. “We call on the general public to disregard the claims.”

Stakeholders’ reactions

Before the controversy, other excited stakeholders that included The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG); Crude Oil Refinery Owners Association of Nigeria (CORAN), Major Energies Marketers Association of Nigeria (MEMAN) and the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) had expressed happiness at the PHCR resumption of operation.

NUPENG in a statement by its President, William Akproheha and General Secretary, Afolabi Olawale, said the commencement of crude oil processing and the dispatch of petroleum products from the PHRC) was a landmark achievement that resonates with the aspirations of Nigerian workers and citizens.

It said: “This milestone demonstrates NNPCL’s unwavering commitment to achieving energy independence and fostering sustainable economic growth for our dear nation.”

Chairman, Board of Trustees, CORAN, Capt Emmanuel Iheanacho (rtd), in an interview with New Telegraph said the development was encouraging. He said: “We want to have more refineries in Nigeria, whether they are private or public sector.

We want to have more means of refining products so that we can sell to our people and we can export the extra. “If there is more supply in the market, it means there is more competition and the prices will fall. That is what we want.

We want more availability, we want removal of scarcity and all these issues will be addressed by any new refinery that comes on stream. “It is a good thing that we have more than one refinery in operation.

If we can sustain it, it will be a good thing in the long run.” Chief Executive Officer, MEMAN, Mr Clement Isong, said the resumption of operations of PHR was exciting.

He said: “Marketers are looking for, is the diversification of supply to enhance competition of prices so that we can have accessibility and affordability of products. “Diversification of supply and competition guarantee sustainability and the best prices.”

National Public Relations Officer, IPMAN, Chinedu Ukadike, said prices of petroleum products will subsequently nosedive. He added that the resumption of operations by PHR has stopped the monopoly, adding that oil marketers will buy from the refinery that offers better bargains.

Ukadike said: “We, independent marketers, are happy. The issue of mono source of petroleum products has been erased and the outcome of deregulation has come to pass. “The issue of availability is assured as scarcity is being erased.

Only Dangote has even reassured us that he is able to be giving Nigerians 60 million litres of PMS monthly. There will be a reduction in price. “At the international level, we are trying to make a mark, we are trying to earn more forex to ourselves.

Our naira will strengthen against the dollar because the issue of importing petroleum products in dollars will be erased.”

Last Line

“We are very optimistic that this resumption of operation by Port Harcourt refinery will be a long lasting one, that there will be sustainability and also that Warri and Kaduna will follow.”

