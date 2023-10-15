PHOTOS: Zulum, Akpabio, Others Attend Burial Ceremony Of Lawan’s Mother

On Sunday the immediate past President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan laid his mother, Hajiya Halima Ibrahim, to rest in Gashua, Bade Local Government Area of Yobe State.

Sunday Telegraph had earlier reported that Hajiya Halima Ibrahim passed away on October 14, 2023, at the age of 86, at her home, leaving behind several children and grandchildren.

The late Hajiya was laid to rest at the Gashua Central Cemetery after an Islamic burial ceremony, led by the Imam of the Gashua Central Mosque, Alhaji Ahmad Talba.

Constituents in their thousands and sympathizers from beyond thronged the venue of the funeral ceremony, which commenced at 11 a.m. on Sunday.

Notable dignitaries in attendance included Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum, Yobe State Deputy Governor Idi Barde Gubana, and the Speaker of the Yobe State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Chiroma Mashio.

READ ALSO:

Others in attendance include Emirs and traditional leaders, Senator Babangida Hussaini (APC – Jigawa North West), Senator Kaka Shehu Lawan (APC – Borno Central), Hon. Usman Zannah representing Kaga/Gubio/Magumeri Federal Constituency, and serving Commissioners with the Yobe State Government.

In his condolence, the Yobe Deputy Governor called on the former Senate President to take heart on the death of his mother.

Deputy Governor Idi Barde Gubana also encouraged Senator Lawan and his siblings to remember their late mother in their prayers and provide continuous charitable acts (Sadakatul Jariya) on her behalf.

Below are pictures from the ceremony.