June 3, 2025
[Photos] Tinubu Confers National Honour On Bill Gates

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Tuesday conferred National honors to billionaire Bill Gates, the co-founder of Microsoft in his residence in Lagos.

Bill Gates, who is also the co-founder of the Bill Gates Foundation, was vested with the National Honour of Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (CFR) by the president.

This is contained in a statement issued by the President’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

The statement, accompanied by a series of pictures, saw the president all smiles with Bill Gates and the chairman of the Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote.

