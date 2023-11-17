PHOTOS: Sanwo-Olu Receives Wonder Athlete Who Walked On Rope Across Lagos

The Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr Obafemi Hamzat represented Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, as he officially received Estonian slackliner, Jaan Roose who walked over a rope across Lagos on Friday.

Reputed for possessing steely nerves, Roose, a 3-time world champion performed a daring Slack-Lining wowed Lagosians when he walked over the Skyline of Lagos, from Sterling Towers, Marina Lagos to the Onome Rig on the outer Marina lagoon.

In a status update on his verified X handle, Senior Special Assitant to the governor on New Media, Jubril Gawat said the athlete expressed satisfaction with the level of development he saw in the city of Lagos while performing the act, emphasizing the Lagos Blue Line Rail

He also told the deputy Governor that Lagos State is a very advanced city and spoke glowingly about what he saw while adding that coming to Lagos was a wonderful experience for him and that he got the best view and angle of Lagos from that height.

The Deputy Governor thanked Jaan for coming to Lagos and telling the world a very good story of the State and presented the Eyo Masquerade 3-D collection to Jaan Roose as a Gift from the people and Government of Lagos State.