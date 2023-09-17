Photo Of Mohbad With Huge Injury Scar On His Stomach Surface Online

Following the painful demise of Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Mohbad, another photo of the late singer bearing a huge injury on the side of his stomach which shows speculations of him getting shot has surfaced online

It would be recalled that Mohbad died last Tuesday, September 12 at the age of 27 and the cause of his death remains unknown.

However, more videos and photos have continued to surface on the internet of how Mohbad was being assaulted by his former record label boss, Naira Marley, which has resulted in many netizens seeking justice.

In the latest development, a notable skit maker, OGB Recent took to his Instagram story to share a photo of Mohbad bearing a huge scar on the side of his stomach.

A look at the injury even though the scar was fully healed, has left many with the conclusion of being shot.

In another post, OGB Recent emphasized how the circumstances surrounding the late singer’s death are bigger than what the public knows.

He wrote, “The matter long. The matter big pass us. But still on the matter Mohbad 4 my head every Second #justiceformohbad,”