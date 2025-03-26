New Telegraph

March 26, 2025
Photo Of Alex Ekubo’s Alleged New Girlfriend Surfaces Onlione

The alleged new girlfriend of Nollywood actor, Alex Ekubo photo has surfaced on social media, sparking reactions on the internet.

A gossip Instagram blogger, Cutie Juls who made this known via his Instagram page on Wednesday, noting that the duo are in a serious romance.

According to Cutie Juls, Alex Ekubo’s rumoured girlfriend, Anwuli, is an exquisite beauty, and his new romance has resulted in reduced interactions with Nollywood colleagues.

READ ALSO:

The post reads, “Omo, so Alex has a new babe. Very beautiful girl o. That’s why he has limited his presence with Mmazi, Ik and Yomi because all these agege bread sellers rumours hasn’t helped his Allegedly he’s in a serious relationship with a beautiful girl”.

Meanwhile, this has sparked a buzz online, with Alex Ekubo or his alleged girlfriend yet to address the swirling reports.

See the post below:

