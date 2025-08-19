Phones Must Be Switched Off During Take-Off, Landing – NCAA

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) on Tuesday directed that all mobile phones must be completely switched off during flight take-off and landing.

The Director General of Authority, Capt. Chris Najomo, made this announcement during a stakeholders’ meeting themed “National Civil Aviation Security Committee Meeting” in Abuja.

Speaking at the power meeting, Najom declared that all passengers must now completely switch off electronic devices during flights, ending the long-standing “Flight mode” practice.

According to him, the regulation concerning phones and other electronic devices in Nigeria has now been unified, stressing that the widely accepted “flight mode” option will no longer be permitted.

He further announced a series of tough measures to address the growing trend of unruly passenger behaviour across the country’s airports, warning that the era of “business as usual” is over.

Najomo said the Authority was committed to enforcing stricter compliance by both airlines and passengers, while also introducing public enlightenment campaigns to sensitize travelers on their responsibilities.

Capt. Najomo emphasized that the NCAA would compel airlines to implement adequate training of conflict resolutions for their staff, warning operators who had not done so to ensure it is done.

He further disclosed that the NCAA would conduct mock response exercises next week in Lagos and Abuja to test readiness.

He said, “All mobile phones, I repeat, all mobile phones and other portable electronic devices should be switched off during at least the critical phase of flight on all Nigerian airlines. Switched off.

“There’s nothing like anything like flight mode any longer. Must be switched off. Nigerian air operators are therefore required to amend their operations manual to reflect this requirement and submit to the NCA for approval, if different from this resolution.

“And, you know, I had to call this stakeholders meeting because going further, we know what the responsibilities of the airlines are, what the responsibilities of passengers are, and where the CA, the FAAN, AVSEC stands. I can assure you where we have decided. I’ve told the Director of Consumer Protection we’re going to do a lot of radio jingles, TV series.

“We’re going to go on air. We’ll make sure that we take all these preambles of informing passengers, going further of their responsibilities, and going further, things will not be as usual as what it is. If you’re unruly, you’re unruly.

“So, you see, we have a new beginning from where we are. It will not be as business as usual. I can assure you that. It will not. And I want to also tell the airline operators here, we are going to start checking that you would do the adequate training.

“The threats we face in aviation, steaming from deliberate or attempted sabotage, non-compliance with aviation protocols by traveling public, non-implementation of approved standard operating procedures by service providers, non-cooperation or collaboration among agencies at the airports or systemic oversight require, one, a decisive, united, and accountable response, which I’ve just explained.”