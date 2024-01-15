Phone Snatcher Knocked Down By Car In Kano

A phone robber was on Monday knocked down by a motion vehicle after he snatched a phone from a lady while crossing Zoo Road in Kano State.

The spokesperson of the Kano State Police Command, Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, confirmed the occurrence on his social media handles on Sunday evening.

According to him, the phone snatcher was hit by the moving vehicle while fleeing with the phone he snatched from a lady.

READ ALSO:

The police spokesman said he had received a report from Zoo Road that someone took a woman’s phone, saying that he was crossing the road when a car hit him.

He explained that the suspect was receiving medical attention following injuries he sustained.

Kiyawa further explained, “After we took (the man who stole the phone) to the hospital, he was moving a bit, his spine was broken and his head was cracked, the hospital is thinking of taking him to the emergency department.”