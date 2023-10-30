Phone connections return in Gaza as Israel steps up ground attack

Phone lines and Internet connections are slowly returning to Gaza after more than a day of almost total communications blackout. Connectivity was cut as Israel intensified its bombardment of the territory, and began a large ground operation involving tanks and troops.

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu said this marks the “second stage” of what he says will be a “long and difficult” war with Hamas. Thousands of people in Gaza have broken into aid depots in a “worrying sign of civil order starting to break down”, the UN said.

The International Red Cross (ICRC) has called for an immediate halt to what it’s described as the “intolerable level of human suffering” in the territory, reports the BBC. Israel has been bombing Gaza since the October 7 Hamas attacks that killed 1,400 people and saw 229 people kidnapped as hostages.

The Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza says more than 8,000 people have been killed since Israel’s retaliatory bombing began.