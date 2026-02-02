Phone Addiction Can Lead To Mental Health Challenges, Say Experts

Experts have highlighted the health risks of excessive phone and social media usage, cautioning that they can lead to mental health challenges.

A psychiatrist at the University College Hospital (UCH) Ibadan, Dr Oluwagbemi Ibrahim, said social media addiction could lead to depression, anxiety from cyberbullying and unhealthy comparison.

She said the challenges might eventually lead to suicidal ideations, low selfesteem, poor sleep, reduced attention, memory impairment and poor academic performance.

According to her, excessive phone and social media use, especially among young people, could cause fatigue, headache, burnout, irritability and eye and visual problems.

She said: “There are also metabolic risks, as excessive social media usage encourages a sedentary lifestyle, which serves as a risk factor for conditions such as weight gain, diabetes, hypertension and other cardiovascular diseases. “There is the risk of musculoskeletal problems such as wrist and thumb pain, and poor posture leading to chronic pain.”

According to her, the interventions that can help to mitigate health risks of social media addiction in young people include: limiting screen time and avoiding social media before bedtime. The psychiatrist said: “Social media has no doubt revolutionised us, opening doors of great opportunities and helping to build society.

“However, as we navigate its use, it is imperative to engage responsibly, maximising its benefits and mitigating the harmful effects.” Also, Dr Oluwaseun Iyiola, Senior Registrar, Family Medicine at the UCH, said excessive social media use had been linked with increased anxiety, low mood and constant comparison, among others.

According to her, many young people feel pressured to look perfect, lead a “successful” life, or keep up with unrealistic trends. Emotionally, she added that it can reduce attention span and make it harder to focus on schoolwork or even conversations. According to her, some young people also develop dependency and feel restless or upset when they are offline.