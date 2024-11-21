Phoenix University To Matriculate 260 Pioneer Students

Share

..Investiture of its Pioneer Chancellor

Phoenix University Agwada, an indigenous private university in the Kokona Local Government Area of Nasarawa State is set to matriculate 260 pioneer students and the investiture of the University’s pioneer Chancellor, Dr. Muhammadu Indimie.

The Vice Chancellor of the university. Prof Abdullah Bala disclosed this on Thursday during a pre-matriculation press briefing ahead of the events scheduled to take place at the university on Monday.

He disclosed that 92 students who are indigenes of the state have been offered scholarships by Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa state.

Phoenix is the first Indigenous University in Nasarawa State, established in 2023 but commenced academic activities in 2024.

The vice chancellor explained that the Scholarship offered to the 92 indecent students by the governor was to carter for the tuition, accommodation and service charges of the Institution, said beneficiaries of the Scholarship, saying the beneficiary cut across the 13 Local Government Areas of the State.

Prof Bala said the governor in addition to that has facilitated enhancing the enabling environment to enhance the take-off of the University by awarding a contract for the reconstruction and commissioning of the 24 KM portion of the Kokona Junction -Agwada road to enhance free movement to the University.

He disclosed that a total of 342 candidates applied for admission into the University as pioneer Students, saying 260 of them met the requisite criteria and have been admitted into various programmes of the university and have since commenced academic activities.

Prof Bala stated further that the maiden Matriculation of the University would be held on Monday next week, saying the vent would climax with the investiture of Alhaji Muhammadu Indimi, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Global Energy Resources Limited as Chancellor of the University.

He said the University Management has provided a conducive working environment for both students and staff of the institution to carry out leaning teaching and other services with ease.

