Phillips Can Replicate Huge Lingard’s Impact On Loan – David Moyes

David Moyes believes that Kalvin Phillips, who is entering his loan term at West Ham with “something to prove,” may have the same impact as Jesse Lingard.

Phillips, who joined the Hammers on loan from Manchester City earlier this month, may make his Premier League debut on Thursday night when Bournemouth visits the London Stadium.

After a difficult 18 months at the Etihad, where he started only three Premier League games under Pep Guardiola and was plagued by several ailments, the England international is hoping to get his career back on track.

After falling down the Manchester United hierarchy, Lingard arrived in east London under similar circumstances three years prior. During his incredible six-month tenure, he scored nine goals in 16 League games to help propel the Irons into Europe.

READ ALSO:

He said, “[Phillips’] pedigree over the years has made me feel he’s a player I’d like to have at the club.

“For five or six years, he’s been a mainstay of the England national team. He’s someone who has been a really good player. His time at City hasn’t worked as well as he would have liked.

“This time a couple of years ago we got Jesse Lingard, he really helped us. I’m hoping Kalvin can have a similar impact as what Jesse had.”