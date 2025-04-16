Philippines, US To Deploy Troops, Anti-Ship Missile In Drills

Share

Treaty allies Philippines and US are set to deploy around 14,000 troops in joint annual military exer- cises that come on the heels of simmering tensions with Beijing in the South China Sea.

“What we are looking at here is an exercise verging into a full battle test,” Philippine Brigadier General Michael Logico, drill director, told reporters yesterday. “We are treating the exercise as a rehearsal for our defence.”

The annual war games called Balikatan — a Filipino word that translates as shoulder-to-shoulder — will take place from April 21 to May 9, reports Bloomberg.

A mobile coastal anti-ship missile system will be used for the first time, according to Logico. Philippine and US forces will also aim to sink a target ship and retake an island, as they did in the drills last year, he said.

“Quite an interesting mix of equipment we are bringing this year,” US Marine Corps Colonel Doug Krugman told reporters.

