June 8, 2023
Philippines Raises Alarm Over Possible Volcano Eruption

The The Philippine Government on Thursday raised an alarm over a possible volcanic eruption in its northern Albay province.

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs), the alarm status is due to the condition of Mayon Volcano which was raised to Level 3 on Thursday, June 8 indicating a “higher risk of a dangerous eruption.”

Mayon Volcano is currently showing signs of a summit lava dome eruption, with an increased possibility of lava flows and dangerous pyroclastic density currents affecting the upper and middle parts of the volcano, Phivolcs said.

The activity at the volcano was first noticed on Monday.

Phivolcs also urged the evacuation of residents living within a 6-kilometer (3.7-mile) zone surrounding the volcano.

It is predicted that ash fall events would primarily affect the southern side of the volcano.

