Philippines-Nigeria Trade Volume Surged To 370% In 2024 –Envoy

The Philippines Ambassador to Nigeria Mersole Mellejor said yesterday bilateral trade between the two countries surged from $47 million in 2023 to $221 million in 2024, an increase of about 370 per cent. Mellejor said this on the sidelines of the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) Youth Entrepreneur National Youth Summit 2025 in Abuja.

According to him, the significant jump in trade volume was driven primarily by Nigeria’s exports. The ambassador explained that Liquefied Natural Gas or methane, from Nigeria accounted for over 90 per cent of the Philippines’ imports from the country.

The envoy noted that the export helped in meeting the Philippines’ rising energy demand. He said: “It’s a Philippine import of liquefied petroleum gas from Nigeria. It’s a trade imbalance in favour of Nigeria, but for the Philippines, it’s something good for us because it contributes to our energy security.”

He noted that the Philippines’ main source of petroleum and fuel products was the Middle East. Mellejor, however, noted that the country had now found another source in Nigeria, which he said was competitive.