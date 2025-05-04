Philippines Honour Nigerian Bishop With ‘Icons Of Change’ Award

Share

It was a moment of pride and global recognition when Nigerian-born Bishop Tony Marioghae was honoured with the prestigious Icons of Change Award at a colourful ceremony held at the Southville International School and Colleges, Las Piñas City, Metro Manila, recently.

Attended by a cross-section of influential Filipinos, diplomats, and international dignitaries, the event celebrated exceptional individuals making transformational impact in their spheres. Among them stood Bishop Marioghae—a clergyman, conference speaker, author, and humanitarian—whose two-decade service in the Philippines has been described to have left an indelible mark on the nation’s religious, social, and institutional fabric.

Widely regarded as one of Nigeria’s foremost missionaries and arguably the most influential African figure in Asia, Bishop Marioghae has become a household name in the Philippines through his dynamic teaching ministry, reform advocacy, and tireless humanitarian efforts. His organization, The Evangelical Ark Mission (TEAM) International, now boasts a global following in the hundreds of thousands.

In 2005, alongside Bishop Ricardo Sio, Marioghae co-founded the Shine Philippines Movement—a groundbreaking NGO focused on spiritual and national transformation. This initiative championed values-based governance, societal development, and institutional reform across the archipelago.

He was in 2007 appointed Special Adviser to then-Governor Rafael P. Nantes of Quezon Province, a role he held until 2010. During this period, Marioghae significantly boosted tourism and foreign investment into the region. He currently holds several leadership roles, including Director at Beyond Wellness Inc., President of the Confederation of African Ministers, Pastors and Churches (CAMPAC), and President of Nigerians in Diaspora Organization, Philippines (NIDOPHIL).

Marioghae in 2008, made history by becoming the youngest Evangelical Pentecostal Bishop consecrated in the Philippines, and the first African to be ordained by the Councils of Bishops and Ministers Association of the Philippines (CBMAP). He now serves on the board and leads the organization’s globalization efforts.

Among his architectural feats are the first Pentecostal Christian cathedral in Lucena City, completed in 2012, and a multi-million-dollar convention centre in Las Piñas City, completed in 2019—one of the largest church buildings in the nation.

Beyond ecclesiastical duties, Bishop Marioghae who is married to Dr. Ernaida Cuevas Marioghae, a respected academic and former consultant to the Philippine House of Representatives, also launched numerous social outreach programs: food drives, free medical missions, and scholarship schemes that have empowered hundreds of underprivileged Filipinos to obtain university degrees. Through TEAM International, lives across the Philippines have been uplifted, and societal change has been deepened.

Raised in a family of public servants and visionaries, Marioghae attributes his values to his parents—Hon. Daniel Marioghae, a renowned human rights lawyer and political leader, and Mrs. Regina Marioghae, a gospel singer and entrepreneur. His uncle, Archbishop Michael Marioghae, was one of the founding leaders of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN). These family influences, together with his multi-racial heritage, shaped his global vision and passion for equality and justice.

