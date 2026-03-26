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March 26, 2026
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Philippines Declares Energy Emergency Over Iran Conflict

The Philippines has become the first country in the world to declare a state of national energy emergency in response to the war in Iran.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr said he had signed an executive order to safeguard energy security, citing the “imminent danger posed upon the availability and stability” of the country’s energy supply.

The US-Israel war with Iran and the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz – a key shipping route – have sent shock waves through global energy markets, causing shortages and price rises, reports the BBC.

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The Philippines imports 98% of its oil from the Gulf, and the price of diesel and petrol has more than doubled in the country since the war broke out on February 28.

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