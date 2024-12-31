Share

A Philippines-flagged cargo ship on Tuesday sank off an island in the center of the country, leaving one crew member dead and two others missing.

The Coast Guard Station Commander, Bryhl Amay who confirmed the incident said the cargo ship was taken down by big waves in the San Bernardino Strait off the island of Samar on Monday, with passing vessels rescuing 11 of the 15 crew members overnight.

According to Amay, a search for the two still missing crew members was underway

The vessel was ferrying 24 tonnes of cement to Samar from the central island of Cebu.

The official could not immediately provide other details about the sunken vessel, which a tracking website described as a 199-tonne general cargo ship built in 1993.

