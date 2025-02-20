Philippine Town Offers Bounty For Mosquitoes As Dengue Rises

Share

Authorities in one of the Philippines’ most densely-populated urban centres are offering a cash reward for mosquitoes in an attempt to stop the spread of dengue.

Carlito Cernal, village chief of Barangay Addition Hills, announced the bounty of one peso (less than 2 US cents) for every five mosquitoes after two students in his neighbourhood died from the disease.

Cernal said the bounty was meant to supplement existing measures such as cleaning the streets and preventing the build-up of water where dengue-carrying mosquitoes lay their eggs.

The reward applies to live and dead mosquitoes and their larvae, Cernal added. Live mosquitoes will be exterminated using ultraviolet light, reports the BBC.

