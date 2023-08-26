Philip Effiong’s Son: My Father Paid Dearly for Being Ojukwu’s Deputy During Civil War

…Recounts How Aguiyi-Ironsi Put Effiong in Danger for Exposing 1966 Counter Coup

A barrister at law, Mr. Charles Effiong is the second son of a former Nigerian military officer that eventually became the deputy leader of the secessionist Biafra Republic, late Major-General Philip Effiong. Effiong was the deputy to the leader of the breakaway region, Odumegwu Ojukwu. In this interview with OLAOLU OLADIPO, Charles talked about the life and times of his father. Excerpts:

Your father, late General Philip Effiong, is somewhat controversial with many people seeing him in different light; to some he was a nationalist while to others, he was seen as a rebel; as a son, what kind of father was he to you and what kind of husband was he to his wife?

Whenever anyone wants to talk about his father, there is this feeling of sounding biased but what I can say is that my father was one any child will dream to have. He was in the Nigerian Army having been trained abroad but at home he was just like anybody else. Though, he imbibed the military’s doctrine of discipline as a person, he did not unduly try to assert himself by instilling military discipline in us, though we saw it happen with his subordinates around the house and office. There was something about my father which was his sense of humility, he was very humane, and he liked and enjoyed the company of his children a lot.

He was very witty and chatty with us. Not only did he smile with his mouth, his eyes also smiled with him. He was really a pleasure to be around. There was one other thing about him: he was passionate regarding issues relating to education. He was a self-made man. All the exams he took were done at home. He wrote what used to be the equivalent of the GCE at home.

So, anything concerning education appealed to him so much, he paid a premium to such issues. It is to his c r e d i t that all mem- b e r s of the family, including extended family members, acquire formal education. He believed that even if you were to do anything else, you should go to school. He was an insatiable reader who was very thirsty for knowledge.

When I qualified as a lawyer, I sat with him and discussed law. In the course of our discussions, I forgot that I wasn’t talking to a lawyer. He was that knowledgeable. He was at home with any subject people brought to him. That was the kind of man he was. The second part of your question, which was his married life, my mother who still lives with me could attest to the caliber of man she was married to.

There was no need for any form of break-up between the two, even though they quarreled over one issue or the other, such never led to their breakup. My father was a very good husband to my mummy. Like I said, he was a man who was very concerned with the progress of his immediate and extended family members. Almost all my cousins in Akwa Ibom who have made it in life would have my father to thank for that. That was the kind of man he was.

People of his era are known to be disciplinarians; would you describe your father as such?

Yes! It depends on your definition of what you mean by being a disciplinarian. I don’t subscribe to the use of cane for corrective purposes on children. I believe that it’s better to talk and explain things to children. I believe that it is better to explain things to kids rather than wield the stick against them. I learnt that from my father.

Growing up under him, I would say that it was only once that he used the cane on us. I mean all of us. That was done just to assuage the feelings of his own mother whom we had offended when my father was away. But when he came back, he saw his mother somewhat very disturbed and I think that to assuage her feelings, he made a mockery of flogging us in her presence.

The one hour talk that followed the flog- ging was the clincher. That was what became ingrained in my mind with regards to how to train children. So, he was a disciplinarian. I remember another instance of what he did as a soldier concerning his troops. There was a particular young man during the Civil War. The man even visited us recently from Canada where he is staying.

He told us a story regarding what ensued between him (the visitor) and my father who was in charge of training Biafran recruits during the war. Those in authority were of the habit of hoarding food and other consumables. The young man made an outburst that got to my father regarding the development.

That was very usual considering the level and the chain of command as it was unusual for such low ranking personnel to say such to his commander. The young man was angry and hungry. My father took note of his outburst and my father asked him to come forward to tell him everything he knew. The young man said he would have been detained but my father overruled such.

To solve the problem, my father asked him to always come forward to ask him for anything that he wanted. In the end, my father was furnished with the details of the situation that prompted his anger. He got the person involved in hoarding the food items. He told the aggrieved soldier to always come to him for anything that he wanted.

He eventually ensured that the trainees were adequately fed. The officers involved were taken away. That was the way he handled things. He wasn’t a soldier who would handle things with a heavy hand.

He must have been a busy man but what was his typical day like?

It depends on the period that you want me to talk about. Are you talking about before, during or after the war?

Take us through the different moments that you saw of him?

Before the war, he was the Director of Army Ordnance. He was in fact the first director of the Ordnance in Lagos. It was basically what you call a routine, 9 am to 5 pm job. He went to his office in the morning and returned home by 5 pm in the evening. Weekends, we went to Takwa Bay or the Bar Beach or went shopping at Kingsway.

He went with his officer friends too. They were always at the swimming pool at Ann Barracks. It was just a normal life of a regular family for a civil servant. There was no form of threat at that time. During the war, there was a different story, he would be up as early as 6 am and the next time you saw him was in the night.

Sometimes, he would come back with his uniform very dirty from his tours to the various fronts and units. He was very scarce during the war time. Very much unlike him, he was always within himself in talks. He wasn’t as open as he was before. Even as a child, I felt it was not normal, I could see the load on him. We saw the war, the air raids and stuff like that.

We knew what he was going through. This was a period when the territorial space of Biafra kept shrinking. It was a period that everyone knew that it would only take a miracle for the Biafran project to be sustained. This would become so disturbing him. Despite this, he found time some evenings to sit and socialise with us. He told us stories that he used to tell us.

What happened to him after the war?

It was the most trying time of his life. It was a period when old loyalties broke down and friends became suspicious of one another. He just found himself on an island of his own but he had to make a living for us to survive. Everywhere he went looking for a contract, no one wanted to give ‘a rebel’ a contract and get into the bad books of the authorities.

Nobody was sure of the light that the authorities saw. My younger brother, Philips, who was named after him, took the national common entrance and came sixth overall across the country out of over 14,000 pupils that sat for the exams.

The exam was conducted by the South Eastern State Government who gave the first 15 students a scholarship and of course my brother’s name was included but it was so easy to connect his name with that of my father and his name was removed. This prompted my father to personally approach the then governor of the state, Colonel U.J Esuene, who told him that his hands were tied.

He knew the governor so well before the war. My father reminded him of the government policy of no victor, no vanquished, saying that principle was being breached by that action. He told the governor that he would extend an invitation to him the day Philips would graduate.

He saw a lot of this. Another example was the visit of the new governor of the East Central State, Colonel Anthony Ochefu, who was a captain under my father and paid him a visit but was removed for visiting him. The situation became so difficult for him to move on after the civil war. It was hard for him to earn money to keep his family.

The strain on him was so much. He moved around the country to see old friends including politicians such as late Alhaji Maitama Sule who told him that he could do whatever he could but that there was a limit to which he could push things. There were a few people who damned the consequences and gave him jobs to do.

Did he make efforts to see the then Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon, who was his course mate?

Yakubu Gowon was not his course mate; he was far too junior to him. Gowon was a lieutenant when my father became a major.

Did he approach him?

These were the things that precipitated the first coup, there were some officers who trained at the Nigerian Military Training College and years later after they were commissioned they were promoted far ahead of those that trained them. Gowon was never his course mate.

So, Gowon never assisted him after their meeting when your father read out the surrender of Biafra to him?

No but my father sent mutual friends who were close to Gowon to him.

Was there any form of animosity between them?

I’m not aware of any of such but after the second coup of 1966, my father was marked to be killed by the coupists. The reason for marking him for execution was because before the coup was executed, someone had told him that the coup was in the works. My father did what was right by informing General Aguiy-Ironsi in confidence that there was such a thing going on.

Unfortunately, Ironsi exposed him before members of the Supreme Military Council by asking him to repeat what he told him in confidence. Unfortunately for my father, some of the people named to be part of the plot were part of the meeting. He was asked for the source of his claim.

My father told him that he couldn’t do that and was sent away to become the commander of the First Battalion where he was when the coup took place. It was the same Ironsi who called my father to tell him that he was going to be killed.

What is your father’s response to Ironsi?

There was nothing my father could have done because he was already being detained. He managed to escape the first set of people that laid ambush for him. He eventually arrested late Lieutenant Bukar Sukar Dimka whom he locked him in the Officers’ Mess. Dimka later escaped after he was set free by some Hausa soldiers who were guarding him.

They all began to search for my father who eventually escaped to Lagos from the North. He got in touch with Gowon who had become the Head of State when he arrived Lagos to stop the killings of South East soldiers. He tried to make Gowon appreciate why he hinted Ironsi about the counter coup. He told Gowon that he did what was expected of him as a loyal soldier.