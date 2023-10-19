Philip Aduda, Zakari Angulu Pay Wike Courtesy Visit In Abuja

Two former lawmakers, Senator Philip Aduda and Hon. Zakari Angulu on Thursday paid a courtesy visit to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike at his office in Abuja.

Wike received the two legislators who had previously represented the nation’s capital in the National Assembly on Thursday, October 19.

During the visit, Wike said President Bola Tinubu had instructed him to oversee the construction of five-kilometre roads in each of Abuja’s six area councils, with the goal of completing these roads before May 29, 2024.

The former two-term Governor of Rivers State explained that the road construction initiative is aimed at decentralizing and enhancing development by extending it from the city centre into rural communities throughout the area councils.

The minister noted that the road project is a component of Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, with the intention of guaranteeing that individuals in rural communities are not excluded from the development initiatives of the current administration.

He added that the FCT was pulled out of the Treasury Single Account (TSA) to encourage development in the capital city, with “the goal to rebuild the lost hope among residents of the FCT”.

He said: “President Bola Tinubu has directed that at least five-kilometre roads must be constructed in each of the six Area Councils before May 29.

“This is part of his Renewed Hope Agenda to ensure that people in rural communities were not left out in the development efforts of the current administration.”

In his statement, Aduda mentioned that the purpose of the visit was to offer congratulations to Wike on his appointment as the FCT minister and to express appreciation for the commendable work he has been undertaking.

Additionally, Aduda highlighted that the visit was an opportunity to express gratitude to Tinubu for selecting a native of the region, Zephania Jisalo, as the minister of special duties and intergovernmental affairs.

As a prominent member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Aduda pledged his complete support for the development of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to benefit all its residents.

He said: “We are also here to commend you for the bold step in establishing the Civil Service Commission for FCT, removing FCT from TSA and establishing of Women Affairs Secretariat to address women’s concerns.”