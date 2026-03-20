Philanthropist Unveils Plan To Tackle Socio-Political Challenges In Nigeria

A philanthropist and youth development enabler, Prince Kenny Adekanmi, has unveiled a new sociopolitical platform known as the Kenny Kunma Movement.

In a statement made available to New Telegraph, in Osogbo , yesterday, Adekanmi explained that the movement will provide a platform for members to collaborate in addressing sociopolitical challenges affecting their communities.

The statement reads: “This movement will serve as a rallying point for all lovers of good governance who strongly believe in my leadership potentials, political values and sociopolitical ideals.

“Through the movement, we will join hands to provide solution to complex sociopolitical issues in our communities, lead efforts and join forces with other interest groups to organize a leadership structure that can serve our people and grow our communities.”