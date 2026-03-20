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March 20, 2026
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Philanthropist Unveils Plan To Tackle Socio-Political Challenges In Nigeria

A philanthropist and youth development enabler, Prince Kenny Adekanmi, has unveiled a new sociopolitical platform known as the Kenny Kunma Movement.

In a statement made available to New Telegraph, in Osogbo , yesterday, Adekanmi explained that the movement will provide a platform for members to collaborate in addressing sociopolitical challenges affecting their communities.

The statement reads: “This movement will serve as a rallying point for all lovers of good governance who strongly believe in my leadership potentials, political values and sociopolitical ideals.

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“Through the movement, we will join hands to provide solution to complex sociopolitical issues in our communities, lead efforts and join forces with other interest groups to organize a leadership structure that can serve our people and grow our communities.”

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