Philanthropist To Construct Boreholes In Sokoto LGAs

Share

Faruk S. Fada, a Sokoto-based philanthropist, has unveiled plans to construct 25,000-litre capacity boreholes in every ward of Sokoto North and Sokoto South Local Government Areas to alleviate the persistent water scarcity plaguing the state.

Fada noted that the initiative is a response to the long-standing water crisis, which he attributed to the inefficiency of the state water board and the failure of successive administrations to provide a sustainable solution.

As part of his ongoing efforts, Fada has already constructed three boreholes and is currently distributing between 30 to 50 tankers of water daily to communities across both LGAs.

He urged the Sokoto State Government to prioritize the provision of potable water, recommending the construction of additional boreholes in strategic locations, repairs to existing water treatment and supply systems, and the procurement of new generators for the water board.

“I call on other philanthropists to join in tackling this water crisis,” Fada said, expressing hope that the boreholes will provide much-needed relief to residents in densely populated areas without access to clean water.

Fada identified communities currently benefiting from his daily free water distribution, including Kan Wuri, Minana, Kofar Marke, Kofar Taramniya, and Kofar Atiku, among others.

He added that witnessing the suffering of residents due to lack of water motivated his intervention. “Water is life, and without it, government efforts are futile,” he warned.

Fada emphasized that access to clean water is essential to improving public health and the general well-being of citizens in Sokoto metropolis.

Share