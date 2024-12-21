Philanthropist Seeks Support of Corporate Nigeria for Sports Development

Share

Renowned Philanthropist and industrialist, Princess ‘Layo Bakare- Okeowo, the Managing Director of FAE Limited and Mart Supermarket, has urged corporate organizations in the country to allowed their staffers and workers to engage in sporting activities in a bid to develop recreational sports in at workplace.

Princess Bakare-Okeowo, made this known during an organized novelty football match between FAE Limited and The Mart Supermarket in Lagos as part of marking The Mart Supermarket’s three years of existence in operation.

She lauded the role Sports activity plays in corporate organisations, alluding to the fact, that it developed good networking, togetherness and unity at workplace.

Indeed, this year’s football novelty match was won by FAE Limited after defeating The Mart Supermarket by 4-2 scoreline at the end of regulation time.

Speaking in an interview with New Telegraph at the football novelty match venue in NIJ stadium complex, Ogba Lagos, the managing director of the companies explained that the reason behind this football novelty match today is to promote cordial relationships, teamwork, team spirit, and others, saying exercise workout is a good exercise for human beings on its own.

According to her, “Today, FAE Limited the largest envelope manufacturers in Nigeria and The Mart Supermarket, the number one grocery store in Ogba environs are having football novelty match to mark The third years of establishing The Mart Supermarket.

Speaking on the novelty match, Bakare-Okeowo said: “And part of our programmes that we have lined up is the Novelty Match. The first thing we did was to clean up Ogba and which almost everybody saw that is visible that all our staff, went through Ogunnusi road, went towards Wemco road, towards Thomas Salako and back into Odunsami Street and all our neighbors within Ogba community really appreciate what we did as a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).”

