Philanthropist Pays Fines For Nine Prison Inmates In Kwara

Share

An anonymous philanthropist has secured the release of nine inmates from two correctional centres in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, by offsetting the fines imposed on them by the courts.

Six of the inmates were released from Oke-Kura Correctional Centre, while the remaining three regained their freedom from Mandala Correctional Centre.

It was gathered that the benefactor paid the inmates’ fines as part of his annual Zakat (charitable giving), a fundamental pillar of Islam through which affluent Muslims are enjoined to support the less privileged, including debtors and prisoners.

Findings by Sunday Telegraph revealed that many inmates remain behind bars due to their inability to pay court-imposed fines in lieu of custodial sentences—a key factor contributing to prison congestion.

For example, the four correctional centres in Kwara State—Oke-Kura, Mandala, Omu-Aran, and Lafiagi—originally designed to hold a total of 600 inmates, are currently housing no fewer than 1,232.

Among the nine released inmates was a couple who regained their freedom just one day before completing a full year in custody.

When contacted, the Kwara State Controller of the Nigeria Correctional Service, Mr. Oyeniran Famuwagun, confirmed the release, noting that the anonymous philanthropist paid the fines to facilitate their freedom.

He commended the gesture, urging other well-meaning individuals and organizations to emulate the donor as part of broader efforts to decongest correctional facilities and support rehabilitation.

While appreciating the Federal Government for ongoing efforts to ensure the welfare of inmates, Famuwagun noted the urgent need for more bed spaces, especially at Oke-Kura Correctional Centre.

He also acknowledged the support of the Kwara State Government, citing the recent tarring of the access road to the Command’s headquarters at the GRA, Ilorin, and the provision of a borehole at Oke-Kura Centre by the wife of the state governor, Ambassador Olufolake Abdulrazaq.

Famuwagun, however, appealed for more support, especially in the areas of logistics and staff accommodation. He noted that the Command lacks adequate vehicles to convey inmates to and from court proceedings.

He also renewed calls for the relocation of Oke-Kura Centre from its current location in the heart of Ilorin to a more suitable site that can accommodate vocational and academic facilities, such as the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), to aid in the reformation of inmates.

“Many inmates at Oke-Kura are in custody simply because they cannot pay fines. If more donors like this anonymous philanthropist come forward, we can free more inmates and reduce congestion,” he said.

The Controller further emphasized the need for speedy dispensation of justice and stronger collaboration among stakeholders in the criminal justice system as vital steps toward lasting prison decongestion.

Share