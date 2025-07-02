A Philanthropist and Executive Director of Connected Development (CODE), Ambassador Hamzat Lawal, has embarked on youth engagement and women empowerment across the 21 Local Government Areas in Kogi State.

Speaking during the empowerment program at the palace of Ohi of Okene in Okene Local Government, Ambassador Hamza said the program was not only designed to dish out handouts but also train women to be financially Independent

Lawal who noted that his organization had empowered hundreds of women in rural communities, stressed that the CODE empowerment initiative is designed to uplift underprivileged women and stabilize them financially.

“Our programme is not only about handouts; it is about helping women to become financially responsible and less dependent. When you empower a woman, you empower a community,” he noted.

Lawal emphasized the need for sustained peace as a foundation for development.

He vowed to continue complementing the efforts of the government to maintain the prevailing peace in the state.

“No society can experience meaningful development in the absence of peace,” Lawal said. “We are committed to promoting dialogue, inclusivity, and empowerment as tools for sustainable progress,” he added.

Lawal called on parents to prioritize the education and upbringing of their children, especially in their formative years, to curtail the rise in social vices among youths.

In appreciation, the Ohi of Okene, His Royal Highness Isah Okatahi Mamman, praised Ambassador Lawal’s commitment to grassroots development. urging other influencial individuals to emulate his philanthropic gestures.

Also speaking at the event, the Chairman of the Kogi State Forum of Senior Special Assistants, Hon. Dr. Joseph Best Omeiza, praised Lawal as a global ambassador from Ebiraland. He commended him for bringing home the values of youth development, inclusive growth, and sustainable community empowerment.

“This initiative speaks volumes about our shared commitment to building a future where every young person is equipped, included, and inspired,” Omeiza stated. “With Lawal’s leadership and synergy with Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo, I am confident these efforts will yield lasting impacts.”

Meanwhile, Ambassador Hamza Lawal also visited the Kogi State College of Nursing and Midwifery Obangede, where he donated 500 sanitary pads to support menstrual hygiene among female students.

Presenting the items to the Provost, Dr. James Duro, Lawal said the donation was driven by a desire to ease the burden on young girls who cannot afford sanitary products.

“As a father of three daughters, I understand the silent challenges many girls face. Menstrual health should never be a barrier to education or dignity,” he said, encouraging parents to prioritize girl-child education.”

In response, Dr. Duro expressed appreciation, assuring that the materials would be distributed to those in need. He described Lawal’s intervention as timely and transformative.

He also praised the initiative, noting its significance in reducing school absenteeism among girls and promoting gender equity. “By supporting menstrual hygiene, we are creating a more inclusive society,” he said.

In a related development, Ambassador Lawal, through connected Development donated 100 charcoal-efficient cooking stoves to women in Ogori-Magongo and Upogoro in Okene Local Government Area of Kogi State.

He explained that the gesture aimed to reduce the health hazards of firewood usage and contribute to efforts against desertification.

“This is not just about cooking it’s about environmental sustainability and the wellbeing of our women,” Lawal explained.

Representing the Commissioner for Women Affairs, Hajia Fatima Momoh, Hajia Habitat Ajiga applauded the initiative and called on other well-meaning Nigerians to emulate Lawal’s example.

The events were marked by the distribution of charcoal stoves, sanitary pads, and stipends to beneficiaries, underscoring Lawal’s unwavering dedication to community development and empowerment in Kogi State.