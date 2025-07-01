Philanthropist Donates ENT Equipment To UBTH

The University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) has received a major boost in its capacity to deliver specialist care, following the donation of critical Ear, Nose, and Throat (ENT) medical equipment by a US-based philanthropist, Dr. Magdalene Agada.

The donation, facilitated through Dynamic Health Care Medical, includes five complete diagnostic kits for ENT examinations and a conventional rigid Macintosh laryngoscope with blades in sizes 0 to 4, all packaged in a secure protective case.

In a formal letter to UBTH’s Chief Medical Director, Professor Darlington E. Obaseki, Dr. Agada underscored the significance of the equipment in enhancing diagnostic accuracy and emergency airway management.

She explained that the diagnostic sets are essential for the early detection of infections, growths, and abnormalities in the head and neck region, while the laryngoscope is crucial for surgical procedures and critical care interventions.

“With these tools, UBTH physicians will be better equipped to perform accurate diagnoses and manage airway emergencies swiftly and safely,” she said. “This is our modest way of supporting the incredible efforts of UBTH’s frontline heroes and strengthening tertiary healthcare delivery in Nigeria.”

Dr. Agada praised Professor Obaseki’s leadership, attributing the hospital’s ongoing growth and culture of excellence to his visionary and purposeful administration.

“When you step into UBTH, there’s a calmness that reflects leadership—one built on vision, empathy, and a drive for excellence. Behind that is Professor Obaseki, a humble and resolute leader committed to transforming healthcare,” she stated.

Describing him as a compassionate and proactive administrator, she added: “His doors are open. His ears listen. His hands work. And his heart beats for the well-being of patients, staff, and the future of healthcare in Nigeria. Prof. Obaseki is not just the pride of UBTH; he is a blessing to our time.”

Professor Obaseki, widely recognized for his reformist leadership, has spearheaded major infrastructure upgrades and service improvements at UBTH. Under his stewardship, the hospital has emerged as a national model for quality healthcare delivery and institutional renewal.