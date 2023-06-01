Pheelz Releases Powerful New Single ‘Yolo’

Nigerian singer, songwriter, producer, and multi-instrumentalist, Pheelz has returned with the soaring floor-filler “YOLO.”

An infectious Afrobeats anthem with a powerful message, the global hitmaker’s latest is emblematic of why his music is so captivating: good vibes. “YOLO” comes on the heels of Pheelz’s acclaimed 2023 EP, Pheelz Good, and is accompanied by a suitably upbeat video.

“I’m chilling’ with the vibe, let me go go go,” the 28-year-old crooners over a sea of percussion and choral backup.

That leads up to the uplifting chorus: “We only got one life, I believe in YOLO.” Pheelz’s silky smooth vocals effortlessly ride the hip-swinging rhythms, resulting in yet another banger with universal appeal.

The song’s feel-good quality is reflected in the video, which finds Pheelz enjoying the simple pleasures of life — bus rides, blowup pools, and nighttime drives — with his friends.

Pheelz Good has already amassed more than 100 million combined streams. The 8-song set boasts features from Davido (“Electricity”) and BNXN (“Finesse”) and deftly blends Afrobeats bangers with songs rooted in melodic R&B — all of which showcase the rising star’s dazzling versatility and blinding future.

Pheelz was recently named “Artist To Watch” in 2023 by Pandora and Amazon Music. After “Finesse” established Pheelz as an international star on the rise in 2022, he built on the momentum with a dazzling set at Essence Fest’s Afrobeats After Dark party in New Orleans and made his US television debut with a performance on NBC’s Late Show with Seth Meyers. Pheelz was also the first Afrobeats Artist to Perform at the BET Awards Pre-Show, where he earned a 2022 nomination for Best New International Act.