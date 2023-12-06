PHED Decries Rising Level Of Electricity Debt, Vandalism In Rivers, Bayelsa, Others

The Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company, PLC., (PHED), has expressed worry over the rising debt of customers and the vandalization of its equipment in some communities in Rivers, Akwa Ibom, and Bayelsa States.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of PHED, Dr Benson Uwheru, told reporters during a parley in Port Harcourt, Rivers State that in those states, in which it operates, some communities blatantly refuse to pay their electricity bills.

Uwheru also noted that the company is also owed by Ministries, Departments, and Agencies of Governments (MDAs) within the four states, stressing that on a monthly basis, it is owed N400 million.

According to PHED managing director, the Afam Community in Oyigbo Local Government Area of Rivers State is the highest indebted community to the firm with a debt of N31.5 billion, part of which the community owed before PHED took over.

He added that some communities deliberately refuse to pay their bills electricity bills as if there is an agreement that they should not pay, stressing that power is not for free.

He noted, however, that PHED is doing everything within its power to recover that debt in order to carry out its functions at optimal capacity.

He said: “One of the biggest challenges we are facing is loss of revenue from customers who are deliberately not paying their bills.

“They tamper with energy and the meters. N31.5 billion has been accumulated in a community called Afam in Rivers State. A community that uses power and does not pay for it. We have a couple of communities in Bayelsa that use power and don’t pay for it.”

“Itu, a community in Akwa Ibom, uses power they don’t pay for it. When you look at our bill energy and our collection, you will find out that there is a huge gap. It ties together the challenge of power distribution. We have a situation where people want power but they don’t pay for it.”