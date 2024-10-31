Phd Graduate Regrets Leaving UK To Earn N250k In Nigeria

Share

A Nigerian PhD holder, Usman Isyaku, who returned to Nigeria from the United Kingdom out of patriotism has shared his regret with the experience, describing his decision as “foolish.”

Recall that Isyaku had expressed regret after comparing his salary in Nigeria to the allowance he earned while studying abroad.

The academic, who had been receiving a monthly stipend of £1,550 (equivalent to N3.4 million) as a PhD student in the UK, accepted a job in Nigeria that paid N250,000 per month.

Reflecting on his decision, Isyaku noted that his initial motivation stemmed from a desire to give back to his home country. “My monthly allowance as a PhD student in the UK was 1,550 GBP per month (3,400,000 Naira),” he wrote on his Facebook page.

“I finished and returned back to a job that pays today’s equivalent of 250,000 Naira per month. I was patriotic until I realised how foolish I was and I left.”

He went on to criticise the working conditions and salary levels for highly educated professionals in Nigeria, adding that the country’s current economic realities make it challenging to provide for basic needs.

