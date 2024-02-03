Phase 2 Ex-Agitators Commend Ndiomu For Restructuring PAP

The Phase 2 Ex-Agitators of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), have commended the interim administrator of PAP, Maj. Gen. Tariye Barry Ndiomu (Rtd) for restructuring the programme to tackle youth restiveness and unemployment in the Niger Delta.

Also commending him for empowering youths from Niger Delta with requisite skills, the group further appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to reappoint Maj. Gen. Ndiomu as Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, maintains that he is the most qualified and highly appreciated by all the beneficiaries.

This was as the Phase 2 Ex-Agitators dissociated themselves from some ex-militant leaders, John Esuku, Julius Belemu, Demaro Vwaghie, Passman Akpos and Gift Agamene, following their alleged claim to have been newly elected as the Phase 2 national executives in Abuja.

In a statement on Friday signed by the national spokesman, Ibena Rufus Salvation, it reads that the authentic Phase 2 exco recognized by the Presidential Amnesty office still exists and is led by the national chairman, Olotu Nwanemi.

According to the statement, the self-acclaimed new Phase 2 national executive led by John Esuku, is not in any way recognized by the Presidential Amnesty office.

It therefore called on the interim administrator and the general public to disregard any online publication to that effect.

The statement noted that the ex-agitators involved are not in any way fighting for the interest of the group, but are allegedly sponsored by selfish politicians and enemies of progress who are not qualified but want to take over the office by all means.

The statement reads in part,”We the Phase 2 Ex-Agitators of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), commend the interim administrator of PAP, Maj. Gen. Tariye Barry Ndiomu (Rtd) for restructuring the programme to tackle youth restiveness and unemployment in the Niger Delta.

“We also want to use this opportunity to state that our national chairman, Olotu Nwanemi remains the chairman even though he is not on ground at the moment. Charles Akatakpo is the vice chairman, Ibena Rufus Salvation national spokesman and Clement Wodo secretary general.

“The public should disregard the publication they made claiming they are the new exco body. It is not done anywhere and our exco is intact, working, and functioning towards the benefit of every member in Phase 2.

“The 6166 members of Phase 2 Presidential Amnesty beneficiaries should disregard every publication made by John Esuku and his members. Olotu Nwanemi-led exco is unshakable, intact, authentic and it is the only body recognized by the Presidential Amnesty office.

“Don’t forget that if your exco is not recognized by the interim administrator and the office, you are nowhere to be found. Nobody should entertain any fear, we are equal to the task.

“They should not deceive themselves, nobody knows them as the exco members until the tenure of Olotu Nwanemi and his exco expires. That is when unanimously every leader will come together and get a new body elected.

“So, three or four persons going to Abuja and hide themselves in one small kitchen where they are frying Akara and make their selves exco body will never stand and will never happen.”