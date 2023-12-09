Pharmhealth Plans Big For 2024, Sets To Partner Security Operatives

For the passion of lending a hand and bringing succour to people, Chidinma Odu-Obi, the CEO of a leading non-governmental organization, Pharmhealth Charity NGO has revealed that a lot is lined up for the NGO’s activities and outreach programme for 2024.

Speaking on the 2024 plans, Odu-Obi noted that there will be a lot of partnerships with the Nigerian forces including the Police, Army, Navy and Airforce. With the partnership, the NGO seek to help initiate medical care for its personnel through activities such as vital sign check, blood pressure, and sugar level amongst others.

Also, as part of the event flow for 2024 is the release of the NGO’s maiden informative movie ‘Survivor’ which sheds light on cervical cancer in women, and the community food bank initiatives to mention but a few.

It is worthy of note that the CEO of Pharmhealth Charity Organization, Mrs. Chidinma Odu-Obi has been a pharmacist for over 15 years and aims to promote the well-being of individuals, by creating awareness of some undiagnosed health conditions such as Diabetes.

Hypertension and other health conditions which can be left unnoticed due to a lack of screening.